Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Sundance
(SUNDANCE, WY) You could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on diesel in Sundance, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Sundance area on Tuesday, found that Yesway at 522 E Cleveland Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.65 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 2723 E Cleveland St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.73
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.68, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.85
$4.15
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$--
$4.15
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.60
$3.90
$4.20
$3.73
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0