Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Sundance

(SUNDANCE, WY) You could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on diesel in Sundance, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sundance area on Tuesday, found that Yesway at 522 E Cleveland Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.65 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 2723 E Cleveland St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.73

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.68, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Yesway 522 E Cleveland St, Sundance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 4.15 $ 3.65

Sinclair 504 E Cleveland St, Sundance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ 4.15 $ 3.65

Conoco 2723 E Cleveland St, Sundance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.60 $ 3.90 $ 4.20 $ 3.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.