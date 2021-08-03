Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sundance, WY

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Sundance

Posted by 
Sundance Voice
Sundance Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bGKwk4e00

(SUNDANCE, WY) You could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on diesel in Sundance, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sundance area on Tuesday, found that Yesway at 522 E Cleveland Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.65 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 2723 E Cleveland St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.73

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.68, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Yesway

522 E Cleveland St, Sundance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.85
$4.15
$3.65

Sinclair

504 E Cleveland St, Sundance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$--
$4.15
$3.65

Conoco

2723 E Cleveland St, Sundance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.60
$3.90
$4.20
$3.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Sundance Voice

Sundance Voice

Sundance, WY
8
Followers
160
Post
541
Views
ABOUT

With Sundance Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sundance, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
Sundance, WY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) You could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on diesel in Milpitas, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Milpitas area went to City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.69, at Chevron at 1715 Berryessa Rd, the survey found:
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Survey pinpoints Portland's cheapest diesel

(PORTLAND, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.80 in the greater Portland area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that JL Mini Mart at 6021 Ne Portland Hwy had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1525 Se Ladd Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) You could be saving up to $132.22 per gallon on diesel in Detroit, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Detroit area on Tuesday, found that Ammex Duty Free at 3400 W Fort Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.78 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Esso at 1527 Provincial Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $135.0.

Comments / 0

Community Policy