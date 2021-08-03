Boron diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.05 savings at cheapest station

(BORON, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Boron they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Boron area on Tuesday, found that Love's Travel Stop at 27201 Boron Frontage Rd Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.34 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 27201 Boron Frontage Rd N, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.39

The average price across the greater Boron area was $4.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Travel Stop 27201 Boron Frontage Rd N, Boron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.88 $ 4.18 $ 4.48 $ 4.34 card card $ 3.88 $ 4.18 $ 4.48 $ 4.39

Pilot 5725 Ca-58, Boron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.35 card card $ 3.88 $ 4.33 $ 4.78 $ 4.35

Chevron 5852 E Ca-58, Boron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.39

76 6158 E Ca-58, Boron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.