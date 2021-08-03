Survey pinpoints Montague's cheapest diesel
(MONTAGUE, MA) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the Montague area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Montague area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.93, at Planet at 109 Mohawk Trail. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Cumberland Farms at 10 Montague City Rd.
The average price across the greater Montague area was $3.00, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.27
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.45
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.28
$3.63
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.28
$3.63
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.25
$2.98
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
