Survey pinpoints Montague's cheapest diesel

(MONTAGUE, MA) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the Montague area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Montague area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.93, at Planet at 109 Mohawk Trail. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Cumberland Farms at 10 Montague City Rd.

The average price across the greater Montague area was $3.00, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Planet 109 Mohawk Trail, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.27 $ 2.93

Shell 100 Mohawk Tr, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 2.95

Mobil 142 Mohawk Tr, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Irving 223 Mohawk Tr, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 3.63 $ 2.95

Irving 1 Greenfield Rd, South Deerfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 3.63 $ 2.95

Sandri 295 Federal St, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.