Price check: Diesel prices around Bowman
(BOWMAN, ND) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Bowman, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Bowman area went to Cenex at 13 1St Ave Nw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Cenex at 13 1St Ave Nw, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
