Bowman, ND

Price check: Diesel prices around Bowman

Posted by 
Bowman Voice
 3 days ago
(BOWMAN, ND) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Bowman, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Bowman area went to Cenex at 13 1St Ave Nw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Cenex at 13 1St Ave Nw, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cenex

13 1St Ave Nw, Bowman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.19

Kum & Go

411 1St Ave Sw , Bowman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.19

Exxon

705 Us-12 W, Bowman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bowman Voice

Bowman, ND
With Bowman Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

