Price check: Diesel prices around Bowman

(BOWMAN, ND) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Bowman, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Bowman area went to Cenex at 13 1St Ave Nw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Cenex at 13 1St Ave Nw, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cenex 13 1St Ave Nw, Bowman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kum & Go 411 1St Ave Sw , Bowman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Exxon 705 Us-12 W, Bowman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.