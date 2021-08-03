Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Garberville

(GARBERVILLE, CA) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Garberville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Garberville area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 600 Redway Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 600 Redway Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.95

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 600 Redway Dr, Redway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.