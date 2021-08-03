Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garberville, CA

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Garberville

Posted by 
Garberville News Alert
Garberville News Alert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFP9K_0bGKwgXk00

(GARBERVILLE, CA) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Garberville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Garberville area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 600 Redway Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.95 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 600 Redway Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.95

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

600 Redway Dr, Redway
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.19
$4.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Garberville News Alert

Garberville News Alert

Garberville, CA
11
Followers
160
Post
712
Views
ABOUT

With Garberville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garberville, CA
City
Redway, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Energy Industryvelillum.com

Introduction for Oil and Gas Engineering Model Development

CO2 emissions by the various industries is one of the main environment issues which have been recognised by many of the environmental agencies across the world. With the current technological growth, environmental policies and mitigation methods, the emission of CO2 will reach 45 gigatons by the 2035. It has been recently seen the aftereffects of rise in mean temperatures of earth due to increased emission of CO2 which affects earth and hence various strong measures should be taken to ensure that the global greenhouse gases concentration assignment help is stabilized at 450 ppm. To achieve this goal various technologies are required to be developed in which research and development of the CO2 capture technologies has to be prioritized. For the wide usage of this technology, it is necessary to ensure that the technology is cost effective as well as the efficiency of the technology is high.
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater Pacifica area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pacifica area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at 76 at 717 San Bruno Ave E. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Valero at 300 S Airport Blvd.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) You could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on diesel in Oakland, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Oakland area went to Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.89, at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy