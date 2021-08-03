Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeffersonville, OH

Price check: Diesel prices around Jeffersonville

Posted by 
Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9Ywu_0bGKwff100

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Jeffersonville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Jeffersonville area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 220 State Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 9935 Oh-41 , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.65

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.54, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

220 State St, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.55
$--
$3.45

Shell

12320 Old Us Rte 35 Nw, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.45

Speedway

11584 Allen Rd Nw, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.25
$3.55
$3.53

Love's Travel Stop

13023 Us-35, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.30
$3.65
$3.54
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$3.59

BP

12403 Us Highway 35 Nw, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.23
$--
$--
$3.55
card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$3.55

Flying J

9935 Oh-41 , Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.32
$3.80
$3.59
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.80
$3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville, OH
30
Followers
191
Post
884
Views
ABOUT

With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Jeffersonville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Amazonelectrek.co

Mow Joe’s $80 16-in. electric mower uses no gas or oil to tackle yard chores, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of buying gas or charging batteries to mow your yard, then we have the deal for you. Mow Joe’s 16-inch 12A electric mower allows you to easily handle small to medium yards thanks to its plug-in design, removing gas, oil, and even batteries from your yard care routine at just $80. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

Cheapest EV: 2022 Nissan Leaf price cut $4,170, could cost less than $21,000

Nissan cut the price of the 2022 Leaf electric compact car by $4,170, the automaker announced this week. With an available $7,500 federal tax credit, the 2022 Nissan Leaf could be purchased for $20,875, including a $975 destination fee. That makes it one of the most affordable new cars on the market, and the most affordable electric vehicle.
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater Pacifica area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pacifica area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.19, at 76 at 717 San Bruno Ave E. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Valero at 300 S Airport Blvd.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Price check: Diesel prices around Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Alameda area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Alameda area went to Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.89, at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, the survey found:
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Price check: Diesel prices around Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.20 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Manhattan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.19, listed at Mobil at Greenpoint Ave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy