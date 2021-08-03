Price check: Diesel prices around Jeffersonville

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Jeffersonville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Jeffersonville area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 220 State Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 9935 Oh-41 , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.65

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.54, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 220 State St, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.45

Shell 12320 Old Us Rte 35 Nw, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Speedway 11584 Allen Rd Nw, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.53

Love's Travel Stop 13023 Us-35, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 3.54 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.59

BP 12403 Us Highway 35 Nw, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Flying J 9935 Oh-41 , Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.80 $ 3.59 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.80 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.