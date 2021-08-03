Price check: Diesel prices around Jeffersonville
(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Jeffersonville, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Jeffersonville area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 220 State Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 9935 Oh-41 , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.65
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.54, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.55
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.25
$3.55
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.30
$3.65
$3.54
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.23
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.32
$3.80
$3.59
|card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.80
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
