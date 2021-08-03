Cancel
Stamford, NY

Price checks register Stamford diesel price, cheapest station

Stamford Post
Stamford Post
 3 days ago
(STAMFORD, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Stamford, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Stamford area on Tuesday, found that Corner Stop at 1356 Ny-10had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Corner Stop at 1356 Ny-10, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.18

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Corner Stop

1356 Ny-10, Jefferson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

