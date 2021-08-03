Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Stuart
(STUART, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.05 in the greater Stuart area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Stuart area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Kum & Go at 629 S Division St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Phillips 66 at 1218 S Division St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
