Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Stuart

(STUART, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.05 in the greater Stuart area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Stuart area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Kum & Go at 629 S Division St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Phillips 66 at 1218 S Division St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kum & Go 629 S Division St, Stuart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Casey's 708 S Division St, Stuart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.04

Phillips 66 1218 S Division St, Stuart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.