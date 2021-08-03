Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Van Horn
(VAN HORN, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.26 if you’re buying diesel in Van Horn, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Van Horn area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 601 E Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 501 Van Horn Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.51
The average price across the greater Van Horn area was $3.40, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.42
$3.77
$3.44
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.46
$3.92
$3.45
|card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.92
$3.51
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0