Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Van Horn

(VAN HORN, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.26 if you’re buying diesel in Van Horn, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Van Horn area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 601 E Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 501 Van Horn Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.51

The average price across the greater Van Horn area was $3.40, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 601 E Broadway, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.25

Chevron 1801 Fontage Rd, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Love's Travel Stop 810 E Broadway St, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.77 $ 3.44 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.44

Pilot 501 Van Horn Dr, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.46 $ 3.92 $ 3.45 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 3.92 $ 3.51

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.