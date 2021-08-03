Local price review shows Cook diesel price, cheapest station
(COOK, MN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Cook they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Cook area on Tuesday, found that Spur at 11 S Us-53had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Spur at 11 S Us-53, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
The average price across the greater Cook area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.39
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.54
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
