Cook, MN

Local price review shows Cook diesel price, cheapest station

Cook News Flash
 3 days ago
(COOK, MN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Cook they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cook area on Tuesday, found that Spur at 11 S Us-53had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Spur at 11 S Us-53, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Cook area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Spur

11 S Us-53, Cook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.39
$3.19

Mobil

201 S Us-53, Cook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.79
$3.19

Cenex

320 S Us-53, Cook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.54
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

