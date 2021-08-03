Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Stratford

(STRATFORD, TX) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Stratford area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Stratford area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Valero at 10 S Maple St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pilot at 100 S Poplar St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 10 S Maple St, Stratford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Pilot 100 S Poplar St, Stratford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.20 $ 3.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.