Stratford, TX

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Stratford

Posted by 
Stratford Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbQT6_0bGKwWfM00

(STRATFORD, TX) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Stratford area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Stratford area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Valero at 10 S Maple St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pilot at 100 S Poplar St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

10 S Maple St, Stratford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.89

Pilot

100 S Poplar St, Stratford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.79
$3.20
$3.35
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Stratford Times

Stratford, TX
ABOUT

With Stratford Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Stratford, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
