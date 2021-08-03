Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Stratford
(STRATFORD, TX) Savings of as much as $0.30 per gallon on diesel were available in the Stratford area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Stratford area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Valero at 10 S Maple St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pilot at 100 S Poplar St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$2.79
$3.20
$3.35
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
