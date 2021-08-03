Challis diesel price check shows where to save $0.15 per gallon
(CHALLIS, ID) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Challis area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Challis area went to S&W Junction at 24435 Hwy 93, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.04, at Sinclair at Us-93, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.18
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$3.99
$4.14
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.99
$4.19
$4.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
