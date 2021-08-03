Challis diesel price check shows where to save $0.15 per gallon

(CHALLIS, ID) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Challis area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Challis area went to S&W Junction at 24435 Hwy 93, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.04, at Sinclair at Us-93, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

S&W Junction 24435 Hwy 93, Challis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.18 $ 3.89

Exxon Main St, Challis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.99 $ 4.14 $ 3.99

Sinclair Us-93, Challis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.