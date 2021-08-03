Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellis, KS

Survey of Ellis diesel prices reveals $0.50 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Ellis Journal
Ellis Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0bGKwUtu00

(ELLIS, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.50 depending on where in Ellis they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ellis area on Tuesday, found that Co-op at 208 E 10Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 200 Washington St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Co-op

208 E 10Th St, Ellis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

Love's Travel Stop

200 Washington St, Ellis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.44
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.55
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Ellis Journal

Ellis Journal

Ellis, KS
7
Followers
177
Post
523
Views
ABOUT

With Ellis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Ellis, KS
City
Gas, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Co Op
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx diesel price check reveals $1.12 savings at cheapest station

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Bronx area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at BJ's at 5 Secor Ln. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.29, listed at Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy