Survey of Ellis diesel prices reveals $0.50 savings at cheapest station

(ELLIS, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.50 depending on where in Ellis they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ellis area on Tuesday, found that Co-op at 208 E 10Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 200 Washington St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Co-op 208 E 10Th St, Ellis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Love's Travel Stop 200 Washington St, Ellis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.44 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.