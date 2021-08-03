Silver Bay diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.02
(SILVER BAY, MN) You could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on diesel in Silver Bay, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Silver Bay area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 93 Outer Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Spirit at 94 Outer Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.86
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.99
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
