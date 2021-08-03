Silver Bay diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.02

(SILVER BAY, MN) You could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on diesel in Silver Bay, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Silver Bay area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 93 Outer Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Spirit at 94 Outer Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil 93 Outer Dr, Silver Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.86 $ 3.17

Mobil 1022 Main St, Beaver Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.17

Spirit 94 Outer Dr, Silver Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.