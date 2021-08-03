Cancel
Silver Bay, MN

Silver Bay diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.02

Posted by 
Silver Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0bGKwS8S00

(SILVER BAY, MN) You could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on diesel in Silver Bay, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Silver Bay area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 93 Outer Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Spirit at 94 Outer Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil

93 Outer Dr, Silver Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.86
$3.17

Mobil

1022 Main St, Beaver Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.17

Spirit

94 Outer Dr, Silver Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.99
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay, MN
ABOUT

With Silver Bay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Silver Bay, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Mobil
