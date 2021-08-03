Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Shamrock

(SHAMROCK, TX) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Shamrock, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Shamrock area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Valero at 1551 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Valero at 1551 N Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 1551 N Main St, Shamrock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.