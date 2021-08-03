Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Moisture Meter and Thermal Imager

Photonics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILSONVILLE, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021 — The MR265 Moisture Meter and Thermal Imager from Teledyne FLIR quickly identifies and locates water leaks and other moisture issues at the source. This dual thermal imager and measurement tool combines a 160 × 120 resolution Lepton® thermal camera, visual camera, laser pointer, and...

www.photonics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moisture Meter#Camera#Laser Pointer#Lepton#Msx#Thermal Imager#Wilsonville#Msx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Electronicshackaday.com

Hands-On Review: TCam-Mini WiFi Thermal Imager

A thermal camera is a tool I have been wanting to add to my workbench for quite a while, so when I learned about the tCam-Mini, a wireless thermal camera by Dan Julio, I placed an order. A thermal imager is a camera whose images represent temperatures, making it easy to see things like hot and cold spots, or read the temperature of any point within the camera’s view. The main (and most expensive) component of the tCam-Mini is the Lepton 3.5 sensor, which sits in a socket in the middle of the board. The sensor is sold separately, but the campaign made it available as an add-on.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Thermal Imaging Firefighting Drones

The conceptual Prophet Drone is a piece of advanced equipment for firefighters to help them effectively rescue those in need during an emergency, while also enabling them to pinpoint how to fight against flames. The drone maintains a compact design that is integrated with a FLIR camera that will effectively...
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

Thermal Cameras

The A500f and A700f thermal cameras from Teledyne FLIR Systems Inc. feature high-temperature detection for extreme environments paired with on-camera analytics and alarm capabilities. Along with enhanced spot, area, line, polygon, and polyline analytic functions that improve the definition of areas of interest and object curvatures, the A500f and A700f...
Electronicstheiet.org

Cheap thermal sensor operates at high temperatures

A prototype thermal imaging sensor has been developed that overcomes the problems with existing devices: high prices and limitations on operating temperatures. Thermal-imaging sensors have been in demand since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to examine the thermal profile of human bodies and detect people who may have elevated temperatures: a symptom of the disease.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dissipation-Range Fluid Turbulence and Thermal Noise

We revisit the issue of whether thermal fluctuations are relevant for incompressible fluid turbulence, and estimate the scale at which they become important. As anticipated by Betchov in a prescient series of works more than six decades ago, this scale is about equal to the Kolmogorov length, even though that is several orders of magnitude above the mean free path. This result implies that the deterministic version of the incompressible Navier-Stokes equation is inadequate to describe the dissipation range of turbulence in molecular fluids. Within this range, the fluctuating hydrodynamics equation of Landau and Lifschitz is more appropriate. In particular, our analysis implies that both the exponentially decaying energy spectrum and the far-dissipation range intermittency predicted by Kraichnan for deterministic Navier-Stokes will be generally replaced by Gaussian thermal equipartition at scales just below the Kolmogorov length. Stochastic shell model simulations at high Reynolds numbers verify our theoretical predictions and reveal furthermore that inertial-range intermittency can propagate deep into the dissipation range, leading to large fluctuations in the equipartition length scale. We explain the failure of previous scaling arguments for the validity of deterministic Navier-Stokes equations at any Reynolds number and we provide a mathematical interpretation and physical justification of the fluctuating Navier-Stokes equation as an ``effective field-theory'' valid below some high-wavenumber cutoff $\Lambda$, rather than as a continuum stochastic partial differential equation. At Reynolds number around a million the strongest turbulent excitations observed in our simulation penetrate down to a length-scale of microns. However, for longer observation times or higher Reynolds numbers, more extreme turbulent events could lead to a local breakdown of fluctuating hydrodynamics.
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Walnut Thermal smart wireless thermometer

Walnut Thermal is a new smart wireless thermometer created by a group of parents who understand how difficult it is to manage a busy work and life schedule while raising a child. They have created a thermometer that is capable of accurately monitoring your child’s temperature in a 100% and non-invasive way allowing you to stay one step ahead of your child’s well-being. Launched via Kickstarter this week the project is looking to raise $20,000 to make the jump from concept into production.
ElectronicsDRONELIFE

Auterion Partners with Workswell to Optimize Drone Thermal Cameras

Drone software provider Auterion is teaming up with European thermal-imaging company Workswell to produce precision, bispectral UAV cameras. The aerial marriage will make it easier for drone manufacturers to use Auterion’s open-standards software platform to integrate with Workswell’s WIRIS Pro and WIRIS Security thermal imaging cameras. The companies expect the announced integration will “works well” by August (yes, we went there).
Electronicsinsidescience.org

Smartphones With Thermal Imaging Cameras Might Make Handy Thermometers

(Inside Science) -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, body temperature checks have become routine for people entering public spaces such as hospitals, office buildings and airports. One by one, visitors slowly file through checkpoints as workers aim hand-held laser devices at each individual's forehead to screen for fever. To speed...
Electronicshackaday.com

Nintendo Zapper Reborn As Home Automation Remote

Generally, using a gun to turn your lights off is dangerous and expensive, but for the [DuctTape Mechanic], it’s just how he does things. Video also after the break. To be fair, he uses a salvaged Nintendo Zapper, not a firearm, and replaces the guts with an RF transmitter. We are shocked that he chose a radio model instead of infrared seeing as how he is repurposing a light gun, but our scores in Duck Hunt suggest he made the right choice.
ElectronicsLas Vegas Herald

Jonard Tools® Adds Two New Fiber Optic Power Meters

FPM-70 and FPM-55 measure and record absolute optical power in fiber optic cables. Elmsford, N.Y. - Thursday, August 5, 2021 - Jonard Tools has added two new products to its already impressive line of fiber optic cable power meters. The Fiber Optic Power Meter with Data Storage (FPM-55) is the...
ChemistryPhysics World

New material breaks low-thermal-conductivity record

A new inorganic material with the lowest thermal conductivity ever reported could be a boon to technologies that convert waste heat into power. The material, which conducts heat almost as poorly as air, was designed and synthesized in a way that combines two different arrangements of atoms, each of which slows down the speed at which heat moves through it.
EngineeringPhys.org

New printing technique for flexible electronics

New technology that enables more efficient and effective transfer printing for electronic devices has been developed by researchers at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) in Korea. Published in the journal Science Advances, the technique could improve the manufacturing of precision devices such as biosensors and wearable...
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Meter Readings

Meter Readings is a reliable application that is tailored to help you monitor all your household utility meters on your iPhone or iPad more conveniently. To benefit from this app all you need to do is input the meter readings; after that, the app will then get down to work and calculate the total cost and savings.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Scosche MagicMount MSC 4-in-1 review – A versatile, MagSafe compatible dashboard mount for iPhone

REVIEW – Our phones are indispensable when driving, often providing directions, music, audiobooks and more. But, did you know that at least 24 states here in the US ban the use of a hand-held cell phone while driving? That doesn’t mean you can’t use your phone for directions, but it does mean that you need a secure location for your phone that isn’t your hand. Scosche has a new configurable solution called the MagicMount MSC 4-in-1 that’s designed to be used with Apple’s MagSafe Charger and provides multiple mounting solutions in your car.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Epomaker SK61 mechanical keyboard review – small in size but big in features

REVIEW – If you’re like me and have been using a full size keyboard including a 10-key number pad for most of your life, the world of tiny keyboards can be a bit of a shock. Just last year I started experimenting with different keyboard layouts (I don’t need numpad as often as I used to in my daily work), and it’s pretty great how much desk space you can get back with a smaller form factor. I have been using the Epomaker AKKO 3068 small keyboard since I reviewed it earlier this year at my treadmill-desk station, as well as the full size Glorious Modular Mechanical Keyboard at my main gaming station. I had hoped to replace the GMMK with the Epomaker SK61 keyboard and Epomaker SK1 number pad (also being reviewed by me currently), but it turns out that I need a few of the missing keys that have been trimmed down to this 61 key form factor. I instead used it at my treadmill-desk where I spend several hours each day during work trying to burn off whatever massive amount of sugar I’ve inhaled that day. I think this product might be a great fit for some gamers who want a small keyboard, or typists who don’t need arrow keys or the pgup/pgdn/del/end/ins/home key cluster very often.
Musicnotebookcheck.net

Shocking Bluetooth earphones explosion leads to user's death

Reports out of India have revealed that a 28-year-old man from the northern state of Rajasthan by the name of Rakesh Kumar Nagar has died after Bluetooth earphones he was using exploded in his ear. It appears the earphones blast not only damaged the victim’s ears but also left him unconscious, and although Nagar was taken to hospital he did not survive the explosion. A doctor has suggested that the victim “probably died of cardiac arrest”, which would likely have been caused by the unexpected and shocking earphones explosion.
Physicsarxiv.org

Inverted c-functions in thermal states

We first compute the effect of a chiral anomaly, charge, and a magnetic field on the entanglement entropy in $\mathcal{N}=4$ Super-Yang-Mills theory at strong coupling via holography. Depending on the width of the entanglement strip the entanglement entropy probes energy scales from the ultraviolet to the infrared energy regime of this quantum field theory (QFT) prepared in a given state. From the entanglement entropy, we compute holographic c-functions and demonstrate an inverted c-theorem for them. That is, these c-functions in generic thermal states monotonically increase towards the infrared (IR) energy regime. This is in contrast to the c-functions in vacuum states which decrease along the renormalization group flow towards the IR regime of a renormalizable QFT. Furthermore, in thermal states and in the IR limit, the c-functions behave thermally, growing proportionally to the value of the thermal entropy. The chiral anomaly affects the c-functions more in the IR regime, and its effect is peaked at an intermediate value of the magnetic field at a fixed chemical potential and temperature.
PhysicsPhys.org

Filming the thermal death of electrons in matter

It is well known that an electric current increases the temperature of the material through which it is conducted due to the so-called Joule effect. This effect, which is used daily in domestic and industrial heaters, hair dryers, thermal fuses, etc., occurs because the new electrons injected into the material cannot go to the lower energy states because those are already occupied by the electrons of the material and therefore they must start their journey with relatively high energies. These electrons are called hot carriers. However, as they move through the material, hot carriers lose energy through collisions with other electrons and atoms in the solid. The process by which this lost energy is translated into thermal energy and, therefore, into an increase in temperature, is known as thermalisation of hot carriers.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

High-Tech Moisturizers

J-beauty brand Ubuna Beauty's Balance Maximum Moisture Cream is a high-tech moisturizer powered by cutting-edge ingredients and antibody technology, so that skin is protected from antigens (any substance that causes the immune system to produce antibodies against it is called an antigen.) The moisturizing cream features ingredients like hyaluronic acid,...
Sciencearxiv.org

Unsupervised Cross-Modal Distillation for Thermal Infrared Tracking

The target representation learned by convolutional neural networks plays an important role in Thermal Infrared (TIR) tracking. Currently, most of the top-performing TIR trackers are still employing representations learned by the model trained on the RGB data. However, this representation does not take into account the information in the TIR modality itself, limiting the performance of TIR tracking. To solve this problem, we propose to distill representations of the TIR modality from the RGB modality with Cross-Modal Distillation (CMD) on a large amount of unlabeled paired RGB-TIR data. We take advantage of the two-branch architecture of the baseline tracker, i.e. DiMP, for cross-modal distillation working on two components of the tracker. Specifically, we use one branch as a teacher module to distill the representation learned by the model into the other branch. Benefiting from the powerful model in the RGB modality, the cross-modal distillation can learn the TIR-specific representation for promoting TIR tracking. The proposed approach can be incorporated into different baseline trackers conveniently as a generic and independent component. Furthermore, the semantic coherence of paired RGB and TIR images is utilized as a supervised signal in the distillation loss for cross-modal knowledge transfer. In practice, three different approaches are explored to generate paired RGB-TIR patches with the same semantics for training in an unsupervised way. It is easy to extend to an even larger scale of unlabeled training data. Extensive experiments on the LSOTB-TIR dataset and PTB-TIR dataset demonstrate that our proposed cross-modal distillation method effectively learns TIR-specific target representations transferred from the RGB modality. Our tracker outperforms the baseline tracker by achieving absolute gains of 2.3% Success, 2.7% Precision, and 2.5% Normalized Precision respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy