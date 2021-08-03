Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Fountain City

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Fountain City they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fountain City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Sinclair at 1656 Service Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Kwik Trip at 7020 Mn-61 W .

The average price across the greater Fountain City area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 1656 Service Dr, Winona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sinclair 1650 Service Dr, Winona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 7020 Mn-61 W , Goodview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.