Fountain City, WI

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Fountain City

Fountain City Updates
 3 days ago
(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Fountain City they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fountain City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Sinclair at 1656 Service Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Kwik Trip at 7020 Mn-61 W .

The average price across the greater Fountain City area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair

1656 Service Dr, Winona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$3.19

Sinclair

1650 Service Dr, Winona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$3.19

Kwik Trip

7020 Mn-61 W , Goodview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Fountain City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

