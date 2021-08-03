Survey of Syracuse diesel prices reveals $0.22 savings at cheapest station
(SYRACUSE, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.22 if you’re buying diesel in Syracuse, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Syracuse area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 309 Us-50 Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 208 Us-50, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
The average price across the greater Syracuse area was $3.27, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.59
$3.79
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.39
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.54
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0