Survey of Syracuse diesel prices reveals $0.22 savings at cheapest station

(SYRACUSE, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.22 if you’re buying diesel in Syracuse, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Syracuse area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 309 Us-50 Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 208 Us-50, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Syracuse area was $3.27, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 309 Us-50 W, Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.17

Cenex Ave A, Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Love's Country Store 208 Us-50, Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.39 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.