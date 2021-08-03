Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Ritzville

(RITZVILLE, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.08 depending on where in Ritzville they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ritzville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.66, at Exxon at 102 W Galbreath Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.74, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1370 N Wa-261.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.70, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 102 W Galbreath Way, Ritzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.66

Texaco 1508 W 1St Ave, Ritzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.69

Conoco 1507 S Bauman Rd, Ritzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Love's Travel Stop 1370 N Wa-261, Ritzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.74 card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.