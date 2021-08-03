Cancel
Ritzville, WA

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Ritzville

Ritzville Journal
 3 days ago
(RITZVILLE, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.08 depending on where in Ritzville they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ritzville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.66, at Exxon at 102 W Galbreath Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.74, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1370 N Wa-261.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.70, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon

102 W Galbreath Way, Ritzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.66

Texaco

1508 W 1St Ave, Ritzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$3.69

Conoco

1507 S Bauman Rd, Ritzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.69

Love's Travel Stop

1370 N Wa-261, Ritzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.74
card
card$3.69
$--
$4.29
$3.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ritzville, WA
ABOUT

With Ritzville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

