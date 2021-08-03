Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Ritzville
(RITZVILLE, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.08 depending on where in Ritzville they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Ritzville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.66, at Exxon at 102 W Galbreath Way. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.74, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1370 N Wa-261.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.70, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.66
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.74
|card
card$3.69
$--
$4.29
$3.74
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0