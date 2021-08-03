Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Santa Claus
(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Santa Claus, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Santa Claus area went to Casey's at 4 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.57
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.56
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
