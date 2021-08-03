Cancel
Santa Claus, IN

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Santa Claus

Posted by 
Santa Claus Voice
Santa Claus Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8r4p_0bGKwIYQ00

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Santa Claus, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Santa Claus area went to Casey's at 4 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's

4 S Main St, Dale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.57
$3.15

Casey's

472 E Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.56
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus Voice

