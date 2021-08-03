Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Wellfleet stations charging $0.18 extra
(WELLFLEET, MA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.18 depending on where in Wellfleet they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Wellfleet area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.21, at Cumberland Farms at 2586 Us-6. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Shell at 4565 State Hwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.45
$3.55
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.79
$3.99
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.63
$3.83
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0