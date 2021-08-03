Cancel
Wellfleet, MA

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Wellfleet stations charging $0.18 extra

Wellfleet Daily
 3 days ago
(WELLFLEET, MA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.18 depending on where in Wellfleet they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Wellfleet area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.21, at Cumberland Farms at 2586 Us-6. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Shell at 4565 State Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cumberland Farms

2586 Us-6, Wellfleet
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.45
$3.55
$3.21

Shell

4565 State Hwy, North Eastham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.79
$3.99
$3.39

Cumberland Farms

4460 Us-6, North Eastham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.63
$3.83
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Wellfleet Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

