Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Wellfleet stations charging $0.18 extra

(WELLFLEET, MA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.18 depending on where in Wellfleet they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Wellfleet area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.21, at Cumberland Farms at 2586 Us-6. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Shell at 4565 State Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cumberland Farms 2586 Us-6, Wellfleet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.21

Shell 4565 State Hwy, North Eastham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Cumberland Farms 4460 Us-6, North Eastham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.