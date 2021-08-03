Cancel
Kingsville, OH

Price checks register Kingsville diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Kingsville Post
Kingsville Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EeIgo_0bGKwD8n00

(KINGSVILLE, OH) You could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on diesel in Kingsville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kingsville area on Tuesday, found that Clark at 3312 N Ridge Rd Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.42 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2 Love'S Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.63

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.49, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Clark

3312 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.27
$3.57
$3.42

Speedway

2309 N Ridge E, Ashtabula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.37
$3.55
$3.42

Circle K

5758 Main Ave, Ashtabula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.41
$3.76
$3.42

BP

5551 State Route 193, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.43
$3.73
$3.45
card
card$3.03
$3.43
$3.73
$3.50

BP

4000 Park Ave, Ashtabula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.39
$3.79
$3.45

Circle K

5569 Oh-193, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kingsville Post

Kingsville Post

Kingsville, OH
33
Followers
185
Post
2K+
Views
With Kingsville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

