Price checks register Kingsville diesel price, cheapest station
(KINGSVILLE, OH) You could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on diesel in Kingsville, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Kingsville area on Tuesday, found that Clark at 3312 N Ridge Rd Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.42 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2 Love'S Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.63
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.49, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.27
$3.57
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.37
$3.55
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.41
$3.76
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$3.43
$3.73
$3.45
|card
card$3.03
$3.43
$3.73
$3.50
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.39
$3.79
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.46
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
