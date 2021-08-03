Price checks register Kingsville diesel price, cheapest station

(KINGSVILLE, OH) You could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on diesel in Kingsville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kingsville area on Tuesday, found that Clark at 3312 N Ridge Rd Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.42 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2 Love'S Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.63

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.49, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Clark 3312 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.42

Speedway 2309 N Ridge E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.37 $ 3.55 $ 3.42

Circle K 5758 Main Ave, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.41 $ 3.76 $ 3.42

BP 5551 State Route 193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.45 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.50

BP 4000 Park Ave, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.45

Circle K 5569 Oh-193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.