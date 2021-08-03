Cancel
Siren, WI

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Siren

Posted by 
Siren Post
Siren Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0Tex_0bGKwAUc00

(SIREN, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Siren they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Siren area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Fourwinds Express at 7389 Airport Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Fourwinds Express at 7389 Airport Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fourwinds Express

7389 Airport Rd, Siren
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.21
$3.46
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

