Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crouse, NC

Crouse diesel prices: $0.20/gallon savings at Crouse's cheapest station

Posted by 
Crouse Bulletin
Crouse Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuJDK_0bGKw4HV00

(CROUSE, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Crouse they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Crouse area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 1899 Gastonia Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 1008 E Church St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Crouse area was $3.10, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco

1899 Gastonia Hwy, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$--
$2.99

Shell

401 W Main St Ext, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.09

Westside Market

1020 Reepsville Rd, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.49
$--
$3.09

Om Food Mart

851 S Laurel St, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

1316 N Aspen St, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.19
$--
$3.09

Mobil

1627 E Main St, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.29
$3.64
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse, NC
39
Followers
184
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crouse Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crouse, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bp#Sunoco#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Carsmoneytalksnews.com

Why Your Car’s Gas Gauge Might Be Lying

The next time your car’s gas display indicates you will run out of gas in 20 miles, take the warning with a grain of salt. It turns out that relying on such indicators can get you in a heap of trouble. According to a AAA study, the accuracy of such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy