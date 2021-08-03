Crouse diesel prices: $0.20/gallon savings at Crouse's cheapest station

(CROUSE, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Crouse they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Crouse area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 1899 Gastonia Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 1008 E Church St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Crouse area was $3.10, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco 1899 Gastonia Hwy, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 401 W Main St Ext, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Westside Market 1020 Reepsville Rd, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.09

Om Food Mart 851 S Laurel St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 1316 N Aspen St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.09

Mobil 1627 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.