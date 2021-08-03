Cancel
John Day, OR

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in John Day

John Day Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWvRz_0bGKw1dK00

(JOHN DAY, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in John Day, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the John Day area went to Leathers at 603 W Main , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.85, at Sinclair at 801 Us-26 , the survey found:

The average price across the greater John Day area was $3.76, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Leathers

603 W Main , John Day, Or
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.94
$4.09
$3.69

Mobil

133 Washington St, Canyon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$--
$--
$3.75

Sinclair

801 Us-26 , John Day, Or
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

John Day Times

John Day Times

John Day, OR
