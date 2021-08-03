Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in John Day
(JOHN DAY, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in John Day, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the John Day area went to Leathers at 603 W Main , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.85, at Sinclair at 801 Us-26 , the survey found:
The average price across the greater John Day area was $3.76, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.94
$4.09
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$--
$--
$3.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$3.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
