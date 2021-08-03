Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in John Day

(JOHN DAY, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in John Day, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the John Day area went to Leathers at 603 W Main , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.85, at Sinclair at 801 Us-26 , the survey found:

The average price across the greater John Day area was $3.76, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Leathers 603 W Main , John Day, Or

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 3.69

Mobil 133 Washington St, Canyon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75

Sinclair 801 Us-26 , John Day, Or

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.