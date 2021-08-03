Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Tonopah
(TONOPAH, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.39 in the greater Tonopah area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Tonopah area went to Rebel at 444 Depot Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.8 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.19, at Chevron at 1206 Us-95 N, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Tonopah area was $4.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.92
$--
$--
$3.80
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$--
$4.25
$4.09
|card
card$4.15
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.69
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.39
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$--
$--
$4.09
|card
card$4.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$--
$4.59
$4.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
