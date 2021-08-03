Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Tonopah

(TONOPAH, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.39 in the greater Tonopah area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Tonopah area went to Rebel at 444 Depot Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.8 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.19, at Chevron at 1206 Us-95 N, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Tonopah area was $4.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Rebel 444 Depot Rd, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.80

Valero 212 N Main St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.25 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Shell 459 Main St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.69 $ 3.99

Texaco 1500 S Erie St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.39 $ 3.99

Gasoline Alley 182 N Main St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 4.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1206 Us-95 N, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.59 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.