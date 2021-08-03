Cancel
Gila Bend, AZ

Gila Bend diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.40 per gallon

Posted by 
Gila Bend News Beat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hb732_0bGKvxGe00

(GILA BEND, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Gila Bend they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Gila Bend area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Circle K at 710 W Pima St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 820 W Pima St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.41, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

710 W Pima St, Gila Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.25

Chevron

623 W Pima St, Gila Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.89
$3.25

Pilot Travel Center

3006 S Butterfield Tr, Gila Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.47

Love's Travel Stop

820 W Pima St, Gila Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.54
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.59

Shell

942 E Pima St, Gila Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Gila Bend News Beat

Gila Bend News Beat

Gila Bend, AZ
ABOUT

With Gila Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

