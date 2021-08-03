Gila Bend diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.40 per gallon

(GILA BEND, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Gila Bend they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Gila Bend area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Circle K at 710 W Pima St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 820 W Pima St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.41, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 710 W Pima St, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Chevron 623 W Pima St, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.25

Pilot Travel Center 3006 S Butterfield Tr, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.47

Love's Travel Stop 820 W Pima St, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.54 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.59

Shell 942 E Pima St, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.