Paden City, WV

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Paden City

Paden City Today
Paden City Today
 3 days ago
(PADEN CITY, WV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Paden City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Paden City area on Tuesday, found that Walmart at 1142 S Bridge Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 40019 Old Route 7, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Paden City area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart

1142 S Bridge St, New Martinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.25
$3.35
$2.99

Amoco

645 3Rd St, New Martinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.05

Speedway

132 N Wv-2, New Martinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.49
$3.05

Certified

Vine St, New Martinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

312 North St, New Martinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

40019 Old Route 7, Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Paden City Today

Paden City Today

Paden City, WV
ABOUT

With Paden City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

