Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Paden City
(PADEN CITY, WV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Paden City, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Paden City area on Tuesday, found that Walmart at 1142 S Bridge Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 40019 Old Route 7, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
The average price across the greater Paden City area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.25
$3.35
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.49
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0