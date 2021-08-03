Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Paden City

(PADEN CITY, WV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Paden City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Paden City area on Tuesday, found that Walmart at 1142 S Bridge Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 40019 Old Route 7, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Paden City area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart 1142 S Bridge St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Amoco 645 3Rd St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Speedway 132 N Wv-2, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.05

Certified Vine St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 312 North St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 40019 Old Route 7, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.