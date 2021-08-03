Cancel
Baudette, MN

Thirsty truck? Here's Baudette's cheapest diesel

Baudette Daily
Baudette Daily
 3 days ago
(BAUDETTE, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Baudette, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Baudette area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 108 Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.34 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 108 Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.34

The average price across the greater Baudette area was $3.34, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

108 Main St, Baudette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.04
$--
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Baudette Daily

Baudette Daily

Baudette, MN
