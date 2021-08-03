Survey of Chamberlain diesel prices shows where to save $0.20 per gallon

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Chamberlain they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Chamberlain area on Tuesday, found that Clark at 1000 E Sd-16had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 100 Lakeview Heights, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Chamberlain area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Clark 1000 E Sd-16, Oacoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 2001 E King St, Chamberlain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.09

Sinclair 100 Lakeview Heights, Chamberlain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Cenex 1960 E King Ave, Chamberlain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.