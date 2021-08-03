Cancel
Chamberlain, SD

Survey of Chamberlain diesel prices shows where to save $0.20 per gallon

Posted by 
Chamberlain News Alert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVjXe_0bGKvsr100

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Chamberlain they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Chamberlain area on Tuesday, found that Clark at 1000 E Sd-16had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 100 Lakeview Heights, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Chamberlain area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Clark

1000 E Sd-16, Oacoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Speedway

2001 E King St, Chamberlain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.34
$--
$3.09
card
card$2.94
$3.34
$--
$3.09

Sinclair

100 Lakeview Heights, Chamberlain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.29

Cenex

1960 E King Ave, Chamberlain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.24
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Chamberlain, SD
14
Followers
176
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chamberlain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

