Survey of Chamberlain diesel prices shows where to save $0.20 per gallon
(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.20 depending on where in Chamberlain they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Chamberlain area on Tuesday, found that Clark at 1000 E Sd-16had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 100 Lakeview Heights, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
The average price across the greater Chamberlain area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.34
$--
$3.09
|card
card$2.94
$3.34
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.24
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
