Rangely diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.04
(RANGELY, CO) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Rangely area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Rangely area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.65, at Kum & Go at 317 E Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Conoco at 102 E Main St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.68, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$--
$--
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
