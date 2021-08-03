Cancel
Rangely, CO

Rangely diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.04

Rangely Dispatch
Rangely Dispatch
 3 days ago
(RANGELY, CO) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Rangely area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rangely area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.65, at Kum & Go at 317 E Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Conoco at 102 E Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.68, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kum & Go

317 E Main St, Rangely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.65

Conoco

102 E Main St, Rangely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.69

Loaf 'N Jug

783 Co-64 W, Rangely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$--
$--
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rangely Dispatch

Rangely Dispatch

Rangely, CO
With Rangely Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

