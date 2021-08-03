Rangely diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.04

(RANGELY, CO) Savings of as much as $0.04 per gallon on diesel were available in the Rangely area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rangely area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.65, at Kum & Go at 317 E Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Conoco at 102 E Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.68, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kum & Go 317 E Main St, Rangely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

Conoco 102 E Main St, Rangely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Loaf 'N Jug 783 Co-64 W, Rangely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.