Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Inglis
(INGLIS, FL) You could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on diesel in Inglis, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Inglis area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Shell at 6164 N Suncoast Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.37, listed at Circle K at 4 Us-19 S.
The average price across the greater Inglis area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.35
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.55
$3.85
$3.37
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
