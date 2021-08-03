Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Inglis

(INGLIS, FL) You could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on diesel in Inglis, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Inglis area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Shell at 6164 N Suncoast Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.37, listed at Circle K at 4 Us-19 S.

The average price across the greater Inglis area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 6164 N Suncoast Blvd, Crystal River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.19

Circle K 4 Us-19 S, Inglis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.37

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.