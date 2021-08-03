Enterprise diesel price check reveals $0.20 savings at cheapest station

(ENTERPRISE, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Enterprise area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Enterprise area on Tuesday, found that Texaco at 207 S River Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 111 N W 1St St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco 207 S River St, Enterprise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.89

Chevron 111 N W 1St St, Enterprise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.89 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.