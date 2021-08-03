Cancel
Fosston, MN

Fosston diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Fosston News Beat
 3 days ago
(FOSSTON, MN) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Fosston, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fosston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.12, at Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Palubicki's Express

101 N Johnson Ave, Fosston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$3.12

LePiers C-Store

320 First St E, Fosston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$3.12

Cenex

511 First St W, Fosston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
$3.24
$3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fosston News Beat

ABOUT

With Fosston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

