Fosston diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station
(FOSSTON, MN) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Fosston, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Fosston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.12, at Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.24
$3.12
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
