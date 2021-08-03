Fosston diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

(FOSSTON, MN) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Fosston, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fosston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.12, at Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Palubicki's Express 101 N Johnson Ave, Fosston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

LePiers C-Store 320 First St E, Fosston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Cenex 511 First St W, Fosston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.