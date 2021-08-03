Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Limon stations charging $0.16 extra

(LIMON, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in Limon, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Limon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.55, at Loaf 'N Jug at 707 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.71, listed at Flying J at 2495 Williams Ave.

The average price across the greater Limon area was $3.64, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Loaf 'N Jug 707 Main St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Sinclair 2380 6Th St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 4.13 $ 3.65

Sinclair 201 E Main St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.84 $ 4.15 $ 3.65

Shell 300 E Main St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.93 $ 4.23 $ 3.65

Flying J 2495 Williams Ave, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ 3.53 $ 3.93 $ 4.20 $ 3.71

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.