Limon, CO

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Limon stations charging $0.16 extra

Limon Post
 3 days ago
(LIMON, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in Limon, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Limon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.55, at Loaf 'N Jug at 707 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.71, listed at Flying J at 2495 Williams Ave.

The average price across the greater Limon area was $3.64, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Loaf 'N Jug

707 Main St, Limon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$3.55

Sinclair

2380 6Th St, Limon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$3.83
$4.13
$3.65

Sinclair

201 E Main St, Limon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.61
$3.84
$4.15
$3.65

Shell

300 E Main St, Limon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.63
$3.93
$4.23
$3.65

Flying J

2495 Williams Ave, Limon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.65
card
card$3.53
$3.93
$4.20
$3.71

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Limon, CO
With Limon Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

