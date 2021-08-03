Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Limon stations charging $0.16 extra
(LIMON, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in Limon, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Limon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.55, at Loaf 'N Jug at 707 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.71, listed at Flying J at 2495 Williams Ave.
The average price across the greater Limon area was $3.64, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$3.83
$4.13
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.61
$3.84
$4.15
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$3.93
$4.23
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.65
|card
card$3.53
$3.93
$4.20
$3.71
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
