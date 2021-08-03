Carrington diesel price check shows where to save $0.05 per gallon
(CARRINGTON, ND) Savings of as much as $0.05 per gallon on diesel were available in the Carrington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Carrington area went to Casey's at 309 N Us Hwy 281, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Cenex at 77 4Th Ave S, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Carrington area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
