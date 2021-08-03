Cancel
Quantum Metasurfaces Manipulate Free Photons

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ALAMOS, N.M., Aug. 3, 2021 — A team at Los Alamos National Laboratory proposes that modulated quantum metasurfaces can control all properties of photonic qubits. According to the team, such a breakthrough would affect the fields of quantum information, communications, sensing, imaging, and energy and momentum harvesting. “People have...

Sciencescitechdaily.com

Low-Power Dynamic Manipulation of Single Nanoscale Quantum Objects

Led by Justus Ndukaife, assistant professor of electrical engineering, Vanderbilt researchers are the first to introduce an approach for trapping and moving a nanomaterial known as a single colloidal nanodiamond with nitrogen-vacancy center using low power laser beam. The width of a single human hair is approximately 90,000 nanometers; nanodiamonds are less than 100 nanometers. These carbon-based materials are one of the few that can release the basic unit of all light—a single photon—a building block for future quantum photonics applications, Ndukaife explains.
Sciencearxiv.org

High-order topological quantum optics in ultracold atomic metasurfaces

Ultracold atom arrays in optical lattices emerge as an excellent playground for the integration of topological photonics and quantum optics. Here, we study high-order topological quantum optics in an ultracold atom metasurface intended to mimic the two-dimensional Su-Schrieffer-Heeger model. We find the existence of long-range interactions beyond nearest-neighbor ones leads to isolated corner states in the band gap, and show a corner atom can be addressed by a laser drive far away from it via these nontrivial states. We demonstrate the Purcell factor can be used as a powerful tool to examine the existence of topological edge and corner states. We predict topological edge states can mediate strong coherent interactions between two remote impurity quantum emitters while suppressing dissipative losses thanks to the higher-order topology, generating robust and long-lived quantum entanglement, without the need for additional photonic structures.
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridge National Laboratory

Quantum – Sensing oil leaks

To minimize potential damage from underground oil and gas leaks, Oak Ridge National Laboratory is co-developing a quantum sensing system to detect pipeline leaks more quickly. Currently, fiber-optic sensing cables running through or around pipes detect fluid flow and leaks with signals from classical light sources. The new system by the University of Oklahoma, Louisiana State University and ORNL will replace classical light with quantum light originating from entanglement. Quantum-entangled light sources create less background noise than classical light and are sensitive to smaller signals.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum Information Effects

We study the two dual quantum information effects to manipulate the amount of information in quantum computation: hiding and allocation. The resulting type-and-effect system is fully expressive for irreversible quantum computing, including measurement. We provide universal categorical constructions that semantically interpret this arrow metalanguage with choice, starting with any rig groupoid interpreting the reversible base language. Several properties of quantum measurement follow in general, and we translate quantum flow charts into our language. The semantic constructions turn the category of unitaries between Hilbert spaces into the category of completely positive trace-preserving maps, and they turn the category of bijections between finite sets into the category of functions with chosen garbage. Thus they capture the fundamental theorems of classical and quantum reversible computing of Toffoli and Stinespring.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum mechanical work

Regarded as one of the most fundamental concepts of classical mechanics and thermodynamics, work has received well-grounded definitions within the quantum framework since the 1970s, having being successfully applied to many contexts. Recent developments on the concept have taken place in the emergent field of quantum thermodynamics, where work is frequently characterised as a stochastic variable. Notwithstanding this remarkable progress, it is still debatable whether some sensible notion of work can be posed for a strictly quantum instance involving a few-particle system prepared in a pure state and abandoned to its closed autonomous dynamics. By treating work as a quantum mechanical observable with a well defined classical limit, here we show that this scenario can be satisfactorily materialised. We prove, by explicit examples, that one can indeed ascribe eigenbases for work operators. This opens the room for frameworks involving quantum superposition and nonlocal steering of work. We also show that the commonly used two-point measurement protocols can be inappropriate to describe work (and other two-time physical quantities), specially in semiclassical regime. However subtle it may be, our quantum mechanical notion of work is experimentally testable and requires an updating of our intuition towards the concept of two-time elements of reality. In this context, we derive a work-energy uncertainty relation and illustrate how energy conservation emerges as an element of the physical reality.
Computersarxiv.org

Reconfigurable synthesizer for quantum information processing of high-dimensional entangled photons

High-dimensional entangled photons are a key resource for advanced quantum information processing. Efficient processing of high-dimensional entangled photons requires the ability to synthesize their state using general unitary transformations. The leading technology for processing photons in high-dimensions is integrated multiport interferometers. However, such devices are incompatible with free-space and fiber-based systems, and their architecture poses significant scaling challenges. Here we unlock these limitations by demonstrating a reconfigurable processor of entangled photons that is based on multi-plane light conversion (MPLC), a technology that was recently developed for multiplexing hundreds of spatial modes for classical free-space and fiber communication. To demonstrate the flexibility of MPLC, we perform four key tasks of quantum information processing using the same MPLC hardware: entanglement certification, tailored two-photon interference, arbitrary state transformations, and mode conversion. Based on the high degree of control we obtain, we expect MPLC will become a leading platform for future quantum technologies.
Computersarxiv.org

Lattice Quantum Chromodynamics and Electrodynamics on a Universal Quantum Computer

The power of tools, for our understanding of nature and use of it to our benefits, cannot be overstated. One of our newest tools, i.e., a quantum computer, is a computational tool that works according to the quantum principles of nature. It is widely anticipated that a large-scale quantum computer will offer an evermore accurate simulation of nature, opening the floodgates for exciting scientific breakthroughs and technological innovations. Here, we show a complete, instruction-by-instruction rubric to simulate lattice gauge theories (LGTs) of U(1), SU(2), and SU(3) on a quantum computer -- these LGTs describe electroweak and strong forces, key ingredients that form the fabric of our universe. Further provided is a concrete estimate of the quantum computational resources required for an accurate simulation of LGTs of arbitrary dimension and size. The simulations include every element of the Kogut-Susskind Hamiltonian, the standard Hamiltonian formulation of LGTs.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Transparent Hybrid Anapole metasurfaces with negligible electromagnetic coupling for phase engineering

Alexey V. Kuznetsov, Adrià Canós Valero, Mikhail Tarkhov, Vjaceslavs Bobrovs, Dmitrii Redka, Alexander S. Shalin. All-dielectric nanophotonics has become one of the most active fields of research in modern optics, largely due to the opportunities offered by the simultaneous resonant control of electric and magnetic components of light at the nanoscale. In this rapidly evolving scenario, the possibility to design artificial Huygens sources by overlapping electric and magnetic resonances has established a new paradigm in flat optics, bringing devices closer to efficient wavefront shaping with a direct phase engineering at the level of the individual meta-atoms. However, their efficiency is fundamentally limited by the near field coupling between the constituents of the metalattice. In this work, we challenge this well-conceived notion and propose an alternative concept to achieve phase control and full transmission in metasurfaces, based on the unusual properties of the nonradiating sources known as Hybrid Anapoles (HAs). We analyze theoretically an array of such sources and demonstrate that HAs are characterized by a negligible coupling with their neighbors. Therefore, in contrast to Huygens particles, the proposed sources can operate as individual meta-atoms even in highly compact designs, becoming robust against strong disorder and preserving its characteristics when deposited on dielectric substrates. Remarkably, the phase of the transmitted wave can be modulated with negligible reflection. To illustrate the capabilities of our platform, we also utilize a disordered HA array to implement a controlled phase modulation to an ultrafast gaussian pulse. The results of our study represent a departure from the currently established designs and open an avenue towards the realization of new devices for flat optics with unprecedented efficiency.
Physicsarxiv.org

Retrieval of single photons from solid-state quantum transducers

Quantum networks using photonic channels require control of the interactions between the photons, carrying the information, and the elements comprising the nodes. In this work we theoretically analyse the spectral properties of an optical photon emitted by a solid-state quantum memory, which acts as a converter of a photon absorbed in another frequency range. We determine explicitly the expression connecting the stored and retrieved excitation taking into account possible mode and phase mismatching of the experimental setup. The expression we obtain describes the output field as a function of the input field for a transducer working over a wide range of frequencies, from optical-to-optical to microwave-to-optical. We apply this result to analyse the photon spectrum and the retrieval probability as a function of the optical depth for microwave-to-optical transduction. In the absence of losses, the efficiency of the solid-state quantum transducer is intrinsically determined by the capability of designing the retrieval process as the time-reversal of the storage dynamics.
Sciencearxiv.org

The implications of gamma-ray photons from LHAASO on Lorentz symmetry

The Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO) has reported the measurement of photons with high energy up to 1.42 PeV from 12 gamma-ray sources. We are concerned with the implications of LHAASO data on the fate of Lorenz symmetry at such high energy level, thus we consider the interaction of the gamma ray with those photons in cosmic microwave background (CMB), and compute the optical depth, the mean free path as well as the survival probability for photons from all these gamma-ray sources. Employing the threshold value predicted by the standard special relativity, it is found that the lowest survival probability for observed gamma ray photons is about 0.60, which is a fairly high value and implies that abundant photons with energy above the threshold value may reach the Earth without Lorentz symmetry violation. We conclude that it is still far to argue that the Lorentz symmetry would be violated due to the present observations from LHAASO.
Physicsarxiv.org

Nanometer-scale photon confinement inside dielectrics

Marcus Albrechtsen, Babak Vosoughi Lahijani, Rasmus Ellebæk Christiansen, Vy Thi Hoang Nguyen, Laura Nevenka Casses, Søren Engelberth Hansen, Nicolas Stenger, Ole Sigmund, Henri Jansen, Jesper Mørk, Søren Stobbe. Optical nanocavities confine and store light, which is essential to increase the interaction between photons and electrons in semiconductor devices, enabling, e.g.,...
PhysicsAPS physics

Quantum Photonic Interface for Tin-Vacancy Centers in Diamond

The realization of quantum networks critically depends on establishing efficient, coherent light-matter interfaces. Optically active spins in diamond have emerged as promising quantum nodes based on their spin-selective optical transitions, long-lived spin ground states, and potential for integration with nanophotonics. Tin-vacancy (. SnV. −. ) centers in diamond are of...
Sciencearxiv.org

Two-photon sideband transition in a driven quantum Rabi model : Quantitative discussions with derived longitudinal drives and beyond the rotating wave approximation

In this work, we analytically and numerically study the sideband transition dynamics of the driven quantum Rabi model (QRM). We focus in particular on the conditions when the external transverse drive fields induce first-order sideband transitions. Inducing sideband transitions between two different systems is an essential technique for various physical models, including the QRM. However, despite its importance, a precise analytical study has not been reported yet that successfully explains the sideband transition rates in a driven QRM applicable for all system parameter configurations. In our study, we analytically derive the sideband transition rates based on second-order perturbation theory, not relying on the rotating wave approximation (RWA) \cite{RWA}. Our formula are valid for all ranges of drive frequencies and system's parameters. Our analytical derived formula agrees well with the numerical results in a regime of moderate drive amplitudes. Interestingly, we have found a non-trivial longitudinal drive effect derived from the transverse drive Hamiltonian. This accounts for significant corrections to the sideband transition rates that are expected without considering the derived longitudinal effect. Using this approach, one can precisely estimate the sideband transition rates in the QRM not confining themselves within specific parameter regimes. This provides important contributions for understanding experiments described by the driven QRM.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Efficient Optical Manipulation of Janus Particles by Optical Nanofibers

Cindy Esporlas (1), Georgiy Tkachenko (1), Isha Sanskriti (1), Viet Giang Truong (1), Síle Nic Chormaic (1) ((1) Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University, Onna, Okinawa 904-0495, Japan) Small composite objects, known as Janus particles, drive sustained scientific interest primarily targeted at biomedical applications, where such objects act...
Sciencearxiv.org

The photon content of the proton in the CT18 global analysis

Recently, two photon PDF sets based on implementations of the LUX ansatz into the CT18 global analysis were released. In CT18lux, the photon PDF is calculated directly using the LUX master formula for all scales, $\mu$. In an alternative realization, CT18qed, the photon PDF is initialized at the starting scale, $\mu_0$, using the LUX formulation and evolved to higher scales $\mu(>\mu_0)$ with a combined QED+QCD kernel at $\mathcal{O}(\alpha),~\mathcal{O}(\alpha\alpha_s)$ and $\mathcal{O}(\alpha^2)$. In the small-$x$ region, the photon PDF uncertainty is mainly induced by the quark and gluon PDFs, through the perturbative DIS structure functions. In comparison, the large-$x$ photon uncertainty comes from various low-energy, nonperturbative contributions, including variations of the inelastic structure functions in the resonance and continuum regions, higher-twist and target-mass corrections, and elastic electromagnetic form factors of the proton. We take the production of doubly-charged Higgs pairs, $(H^{++}H^{--})$, as an example of scenarios beyond the Standard Model to illustrate the phenomenological implications of these photon PDFs at the LHC.
ScienceAPS physics

Coherent retroreflective metasurfaces

Inhomogeneous metasurfaces have shown possibilities for unprecedented control of wave propagation and scattering. While it is conventional to shine a single incident plane wave from one side of these metastructures, illuminating by several waves simultaneously from both sides may enhance possibilities to control scattered waves, which results in additional functionalities and novel applications. Here, we unveil how by using coherent plane-wave illumination of a properly designed inhomogeneous metasurface sheet it is possible to realize controllable retroreflection. We call these metasurfaces “coherent retroreflectors” and explain the method for realizing them both in theory and in practice. We show that coherent retroreflectors can be used for filtering undesired modes and creation of field-localization regions in waveguides. The latter application is in resemblance to bound states in the radiation continuum.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Semantics for Variational Quantum Programming

We consider a programming language that can manipulate both classical and quantum information. Our language is type-safe and designed for variational quantum programming, which is a hybrid classical-quantum computational paradigm. The classical subsystem of the language is the Probabilistic FixPoint Calculus (PFPC), which is a lambda calculus with mixed-variance recursive types, term recursion and probabilistic choice. The quantum subsystem is a first-order linear type system that can manipulate quantum information. The two subsystems are related by mixed classical/quantum terms that specify how classical probabilistic effects are induced by quantum measurements, and conversely, how classical (probabilistic) programs can influence the quantum dynamics. We also describe a sound and computationally adequate denotational semantics for the language. Classical probabilistic effects are interpreted using a recently-described commutative probabilistic monad on DCPO. Quantum effects and resources are interpreted in a category of von Neumann algebras that we show is enriched over (continuous) domains. This strong sense of enrichment allows us to develop novel semantic methods that we use to interpret the relationship between the quantum and classical probabilistic effects. By doing so we provide the first denotational analysis that relates models of classical probabilistic programming to models of quantum programming.
Sciencesymmetrymagazine.org

Drumming up dark photons

In the cryogenic-cooled silence of an empty lab, a group of cosmologists, engineers and theoretical physicists hope to someday hear drumbeats. The group is searching for a type of theoretical particles called dark photons. And they’re doing it by listening for the particles to tap out a rhythm on a tiny glass drum.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Predictability as a quantum resource

Just recently, complementarity relations (CRs) have been derived from the basic rules of Quantum Mechanics. The complete CRs are equalities involving quantum coherence, $C$, quantum entanglement, and predictability, $P$. While the first two are already quantified in the resource theory framework, such a characterization lacks for the last. In this article, we start showing that, for a system prepared in a state $\rho$, $P$ of $\rho$, with reference to an observable $X$, is equal to $C$, with reference to observables mutually unbiased (MU) to $X$, of the state $\Phi_{X}(\rho)$, which is obtained from a non-revealing von Neumann measurement (NRvNM) of $X$. We also show that $P^X(\rho)>C^{Y}(\Phi_{X}(\rho))$ for observables not MU. Afterwards, we provide quantum circuits for implementing NRvNMs and use these circuits to experimentally test these (in)equalities using the IBM's quantum computers. Furthermore, we give a resource theory for predictability, identifying its free quantum states and free quantum operations and discussing some predictability monotones. Besides, after applying one of these predictability monotones to study bipartite systems, we discuss the relation among the resource theories of quantum coherence, predictability, and purity.
Computersarxiv.org

Natural parameterized quantum circuit

Noisy intermediate scale quantum computers are useful for various tasks including quantum state preparation, quantum metrology and variational quantum algorithms. However, the non-euclidean quantum geometry of parameterized quantum circuits is detrimental for these applications. Here, we introduce the natural parameterized quantum circuit (NPQC) with a euclidean quantum geometry. The initial training of variational quantum algorithms is substantially sped up as the gradient is equivalent to the quantum natural gradient. NPQCs can also be used as highly accurate multi-parameter quantum sensors. For a general class of quantum circuits, the NPQC has the minimal quantum Cramér-Rao bound. We provide an efficient sensing protocol that only requires sampling in the computational basis. Finally, show how to generate tailored superposition states without training. These applications can be realized for any number of qubits with currently available quantum processors.

