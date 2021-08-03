Memphis diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.01 savings at cheapest station

(MEMPHIS, MO) You could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on diesel in Memphis, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Memphis area went to Casey's at 110 N Clay St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.97, at MFA at W Us-136, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 110 N Clay St, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

MFA W Us-136, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

BP 427 E Grand Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.