Memphis, MO

Memphis diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.01 savings at cheapest station

Memphis Dispatch
 3 days ago
(MEMPHIS, MO) You could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on diesel in Memphis, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Memphis area went to Casey's at 110 N Clay St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.97, at MFA at W Us-136, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's

110 N Clay St, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.96

MFA

W Us-136, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.97

BP

427 E Grand Ave, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.05
$3.35
$2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

