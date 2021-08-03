Memphis diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.01 savings at cheapest station
(MEMPHIS, MO) You could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on diesel in Memphis, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Memphis area went to Casey's at 110 N Clay St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.97, at MFA at W Us-136, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.05
$3.35
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
