Survey of Kemmerer diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.10
(KEMMERER, WY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Kemmerer area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Kemmerer area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 304 Us-189had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kum & Go at 1209 Beech Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.78
$3.98
$4.18
$3.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$4.34
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
