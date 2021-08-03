Survey of Kemmerer diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(KEMMERER, WY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Kemmerer area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kemmerer area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 304 Us-189had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kum & Go at 1209 Beech Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 304 Us-189, Kemmerer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Maverik 521 Coral, Kemmerer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 3.98

Kum & Go 1209 Beech Ave, Kemmerer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.34 $ 3.99

Chevron 35 Us-189, Diamondville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.