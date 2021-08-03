Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Milford stations charging $0.05 extra

(MILFORD, ME) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Milford, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Milford area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 12 Main Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Alltown at 103 Park St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.34

The average price across the greater Milford area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 12 Main Rd, Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Irving 2 Stillwater Ave, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 3.31

CITGO 1667 Bennoch Rd , Old Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

CITGO 19 Stillwater Ave, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

Alltown 103 Park St, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.