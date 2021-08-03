Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Milford stations charging $0.05 extra
(MILFORD, ME) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Milford, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Milford area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 12 Main Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Alltown at 103 Park St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.34
The average price across the greater Milford area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.65
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.55
$3.85
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
