Big Lake diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

(BIG LAKE, TX) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Big Lake, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Big Lake area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 49 W 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 49 W 2Nd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco 49 W 2Nd St, Big Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 3.45

Texaco 1105 E 2Nd St, Big Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Pilot 1310 E, Us-67, Big Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.35 $ 3.56 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.