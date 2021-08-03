Cancel
Big Lake, TX

Big Lake diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Big Lake Post
Big Lake Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0bGKvJOw00

(BIG LAKE, TX) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Big Lake, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Big Lake area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 49 W 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 49 W 2Nd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco

49 W 2Nd St, Big Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.55
$3.45

Texaco

1105 E 2Nd St, Big Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.45

Pilot

1310 E, Us-67, Big Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.45
card
card$2.93
$3.35
$3.56
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Big Lake Post

Big Lake Post

Big Lake, TX
With Big Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

