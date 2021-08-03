Calais diesel prices: $0.01/gallon savings at Calais's cheapest station

(CALAIS, ME) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.01 depending on where in Calais they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Calais area on Tuesday, found that Irving at 32 Houlton Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.32 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Irving at 175 North St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.33

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Irving 32 Houlton Rd, Baileyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.54 $ 3.92 $ 3.32

Irving 175 North St, Calais

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.52 $ 3.87 $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.