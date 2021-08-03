Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calais, ME

Calais diesel prices: $0.01/gallon savings at Calais's cheapest station

Posted by 
Calais Dispatch
Calais Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0bGKvFs200

(CALAIS, ME) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.01 depending on where in Calais they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Calais area on Tuesday, found that Irving at 32 Houlton Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.32 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Irving at 175 North St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.33

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Irving

32 Houlton Rd, Baileyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.54
$3.92
$3.32

Irving

175 North St, Calais
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.52
$3.87
$3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Calais Dispatch

Calais Dispatch

Calais, ME
12
Followers
178
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Calais Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calais, ME
Local
Maine Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Traffic1380kcim.com

Natural Gas Prices Now Averaging Over $4 Per MMbtu Across The State

Natural gas prices are now over $4 on average after another increase this past week. As of Wednesday, the reported prices rose by $.17 at the Henry Hub and is now at $4.14 per MMbtu. Two retail fuels held steady while one dropped by a dime. AAA of Iowa reports the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state has remained at $3, which is $.95 higher than last year and $.19 lower than the national average, which saw a $.03 increase over the week. Diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12 per gallon, $.91 higher than a year ago and $.17 less than the national average. Wholesale ethanol is the only reported fuel that saw a price decrease, down $.10 to $2.22 per gallon.
TrafficArkansas Online

More traveling drives gasoline prices to highest since 2014

More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.64 per gallon

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Philadelphia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Eastcoast at 2201 Federal St. Regular there was listed at $3.01 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at Shell at 1135 Vine St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy