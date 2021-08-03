Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freer, TX

Thirsty truck? Here's Freer's cheapest diesel

Posted by 
Freer Today
Freer Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ej3zk_0bGKvEzJ00

(FREER, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Freer area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Freer area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at 76 at 116 E Riley St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at 76 at 116 E Riley St.

The average price across the greater Freer area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76

116 E Riley St, Freer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Freer Today

Freer Today

Freer, TX
13
Followers
164
Post
995
Views
ABOUT

With Freer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freer, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Diesel: Dallas's cheapest, according to survey

(DALLAS, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.51 if you’re buying diesel in Dallas, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Dallas area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.74, at QuikTrip at 1500 N Westmoreland Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Shell at 4455 Lovers Ln.
Energy Industryvelillum.com

Introduction for Oil and Gas Engineering Model Development

CO2 emissions by the various industries is one of the main environment issues which have been recognised by many of the environmental agencies across the world. With the current technological growth, environmental policies and mitigation methods, the emission of CO2 will reach 45 gigatons by the 2035. It has been recently seen the aftereffects of rise in mean temperatures of earth due to increased emission of CO2 which affects earth and hence various strong measures should be taken to ensure that the global greenhouse gases concentration assignment help is stabilized at 450 ppm. To achieve this goal various technologies are required to be developed in which research and development of the CO2 capture technologies has to be prioritized. For the wide usage of this technology, it is necessary to ensure that the technology is cost effective as well as the efficiency of the technology is high.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Thirsty truck? Here's San Jose's cheapest diesel

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.80 if you’re buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Jose area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 401 Saratoga Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1715 Berryessa Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.69.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Thirsty truck? Here's Oakland's cheapest diesel

(OAKLAND, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.90 in the greater Oakland area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Oakland area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 690 Market St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.

Comments / 0

Community Policy