Thirsty truck? Here's Freer's cheapest diesel

(FREER, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Freer area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Freer area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at 76 at 116 E Riley St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at 76 at 116 E Riley St.

The average price across the greater Freer area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76 116 E Riley St, Freer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.