Clarendon diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.10
(CLARENDON, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Clarendon area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Clarendon area went to CEFCO at 302 W 2Nd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Alon at 815 E 2Nd St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Clarendon area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.40
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0