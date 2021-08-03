Cancel
Clarendon, TX

Clarendon diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.10

Posted by 
Clarendon Today
Clarendon Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YrrP_0bGKvD6a00

(CLARENDON, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Clarendon area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Clarendon area went to CEFCO at 302 W 2Nd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Alon at 815 E 2Nd St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Clarendon area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CEFCO

302 W 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.40
$2.99

Conoco

415 W 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Phillips 66

619 W 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99

Valero

805 W 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$2.99

Alon

815 E 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clarendon Today

Clarendon Today

Clarendon, TX
ABOUT

With Clarendon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarendon, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Cefco#Alon
