Clarendon diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(CLARENDON, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Clarendon area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Clarendon area went to CEFCO at 302 W 2Nd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Alon at 815 E 2Nd St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Clarendon area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CEFCO 302 W 2Nd St, Clarendon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 2.99

Conoco 415 W 2Nd St, Clarendon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 619 W 2Nd St, Clarendon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Valero 805 W 2Nd St, Clarendon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Alon 815 E 2Nd St, Clarendon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.