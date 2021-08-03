Cancel
Imaging Method Reveals Mechanism of Water Uptake by Plants

Cover picture for the articleNOTTINGHAM, England, Aug. 3, 2021 — Researchers at the University of Nottingham report the development of a way to observe how plant roots take in and circulate water at the cellular level. The work could help to identify future drought- and flood-resistant crops. The inability to monitor water uptake inside...

Kevin Webb
