Kimball diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.18
(KIMBALL, NE) Savings of as much as $0.18 per gallon on diesel were available in the Kimball area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Kimball area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Stop at 230 S Chestnut Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.27 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 1700 Old Highway 71, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.30
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.30
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
