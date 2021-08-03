Kimball diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.18

(KIMBALL, NE) Savings of as much as $0.18 per gallon on diesel were available in the Kimball area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kimball area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Stop at 230 S Chestnut Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.27 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 1700 Old Highway 71, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.45

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Stop 230 S Chestnut St, Kimball

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

Coop Distributors 312 S Chestnut St, Kimball

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.30

Vince's Corner 100 E 3Rd St, Kimball

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.30

Conoco 1700 Old Highway 71, Kimball

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.