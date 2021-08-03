Richard Joseph Slember, 87, Made Significant Contributions in Nuclear Systems Design and Electric Power Generation
WILLIAMSBURG — Richard Joseph Slember, 87, died peacefully Tuesday, July 27, 2021, surrounded by his children. Richard was born Sept. 21, 1933, in Glen Head, New York, to Virginia and Joseph Slember. Through his academic achievements, he was able to attend The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art on scholarship and earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree. He received a master’s degree (1958) and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (1961) from the University of Pittsburgh.wydaily.com
Comments / 0