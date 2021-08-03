Local price review shows Fairview diesel price, cheapest station
(FAIRVIEW, OK) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fairview area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Fairview area went to Love's Country Store at 401 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.32 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.32, at Love's Country Store at 401 N Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Fairview area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.14
$3.54
$3.84
$3.32
|card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
