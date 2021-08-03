Local price review shows Fairview diesel price, cheapest station

(FAIRVIEW, OK) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fairview area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fairview area went to Love's Country Store at 401 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.32 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.32, at Love's Country Store at 401 N Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Fairview area was $3.32, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Country Store 401 N Main St, Fairview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.32 card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.84 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.