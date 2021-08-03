Survey of Exmore diesel prices shows where to save $0.06 per gallon

(EXMORE, VA) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Exmore area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Exmore area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at County Line at 2447 Lankford Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Sunoco at 4140 Lankford Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

County Line 2447 Lankford Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sunoco 36380 Lankford Hwy, Belle Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sunoco 33330 Lankford Hwy, Painter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Spirit 9108 Lankford Hwy, Weirwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Sunoco 4140 Lankford Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Royal Farms 4317 Lankford Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.