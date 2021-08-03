Survey of Exmore diesel prices shows where to save $0.06 per gallon
(EXMORE, VA) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Exmore area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Exmore area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at County Line at 2447 Lankford Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Sunoco at 4140 Lankford Hwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.02
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
