Survey pinpoints Machias's cheapest diesel
(MACHIAS, ME) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Machias, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Machias area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Irving at 8 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Irving at 8 Main St.
The average price across the greater Machias area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.25
$3.60
$3.95
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
