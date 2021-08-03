Survey pinpoints Machias's cheapest diesel

(MACHIAS, ME) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Machias, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Machias area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Irving at 8 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Irving at 8 Main St.

The average price across the greater Machias area was $3.39, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Irving 8 Main St, Machias

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.95 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.